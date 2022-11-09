SELINSGROVE — An investigation into alleged locker room vandalism at Milton School District by Selinsgrove School District athletes following a football game Friday found the damage was not as bad as reported on social media, Selinsgrove Superintendent Frank Jankowski said.
In a one-page statement released Wednesday afternoon, Jankowski said the joint investigation by officials from both schools determined the damage in the locker room consisted of two broken brooms, two locker decals being partially removed and the reported removal of vinyl dry eraser-style nameplates.
In Milton Area's statement Wednesday, they noted this same damage and theft, but also said a number of nameplates were graffitied with "inappropriate sexual innuendos and a racial slur."
Jankowski focused on social media accounts claiming Selinsgrove students urinated in the locker room. "A number of student athletes" from Selinsgrove did admit to spilling liquid onto the floor, but it was not urine as alleged on social media sites and there was no evidence of additional structural damage, he said.
The investigation included interviews with students, student athletes and coaches assigned to areas of the locker room.
Jankowski added that any student who "conducted themselves in a manner that is not consistent with the high expectations of the Selinsgrove Area School District's Code of Conduct are being held accountable."
He did not say how many students were involved or what, if any, punishment they may face.
It was not clear Wednesday whether any members of the Selinsgrove football team will be prohibited from playing in Friday's District 4 championship game against Jersey Shore as a result of the incident.
Neither Jankowski or Selinsgrove School Board President Dave Hess, a former Selinsgrove high school football coach, responded to requests for further comment.
After posting his response on the district's website, Jankowski sent it to The Daily Item and other undisclosed recipients in an email that bore the subject line, "The Accurate Narrative."
He also sent out an alert to district parents directing them to read the post online.
"There have been negative reports recently perpetuated within the region pertaining to the alleged actions of some of our student athletes," he said in the recorded alert. "Please go to the school district website" for a full district response.
The locker room incident took place after Selinsgrove beat Milton 30-0 Friday following Milton's first home District 4 playoff game in 11 years.
Milton School officials reported the incident this way:
“Moments after the Selinsgrove team departed from Milton, various acts of vandalism were found in the visitors locker room. The damage found is consistent with pictures shared on various social media sites. Those posts feature Selinsgrove football players showcasing acts of vandalism in Milton’s visitors locker room.”
In an updated statement released Wednesday, Milton officials said they reported the acts of vandalism to Milton Police Department and the PIAA District 4 officials.
"Members of the Milton and Selinsgrove community reached out to the school district, sharing images of Selinsgrove Football players posing and smiling over liquid on a large Milton 'M' decal on the floor of the locker room," the district said in its release. "Comments made to the Instagram page, Selinsgrove Barstool Sports, insinuate the liquid is urine. However, Selinsgrove School officials offer it is a liquid, spilled from the improper disposal of drinking cups."
The district added, "It is the position of the Milton Area School District that while children make mistakes, adult coaches are ultimately responsible for those children and their actions. As such, it is a coach's responsibility to return others property in the same condition in which it was received. Locker rooms are no different."
When the Selinsgrove Area Athletic Director and members of its coaching staff were made aware of the vandalism, they responded with "send a bill," according to Milton's statement.
"The Milton Area Athletic Director welcomed the Selinsgrove Football Team to Milton's Alumni Field, specifically asking the team to treat the new $15 million athletic complex with respect, as the Milton athletic director has done with every visiting football team to use our new venue," according to the district. "These acts of vandalism in Milton do not speak to the virtues of sportsmanship, integrity and accountability that we should all strive to represent as educators and coaches of children."
While Jankowski did not indicate in his statement how many students were involved or what, if any, consequences they may face, he said the district will "have an enhanced focus on the use of social media, public perception and accountability" as he repeated that the claims on social media about the vandalism were inaccurate.
"From a social standpoint, this is a good example of how heightened emotions accompanied with the viral nature of social media can lead people down a path immediate negative judgment beyond credible facts," he said.