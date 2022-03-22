SELINSGROVE — Selinsgrove Area High School student Ginara Cortes took a broken sculpture and turned it into an art piece with an environmental message.
The clay fish broke as the junior was creating the sculpture, but with assistance from art teachers Cristi Beeler and Kaitlyn Burns, Cortes created a piece that represented how some animals are endangered by pollution.
Cortes and her classmates will be on hand to discuss their artwork with the public during the annual Selinsgrove Area School District Art Show to be be held from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at the high school.
“This is our first (in-person) show since 2019,” Burns said.
Thousands of pieces of work submitted by Selinsgrove students in all grades and many mediums, including oil and acrylic painting, colored pencil, ink and clay will be on display.
Spencer George’s preferred medium to work with is charcoal.
He has several drawings in the show, including a portrait of Michael Jordan, which he created mainly by rubbing charcoal on the paper with his fingers.
“I love doing it that way,” the junior said.
Pablo Picasso is one of senior Alianys Morales’ favorite artists and it’s evident in her work.
“I like abstract art and the colors that can be combined in the work,” she said.
Grace Wagner’s portraits created with colored pencil are also featured in the show. Creating the pieces was “time-consuming,” she said, adding that she’s pleased the public will get a chance to see “how hard we’ve all worked.”
Junior Danelle Barnes’ talents have been apparent for years, said Burns.
“We noticed it instantly,” the art teacher said of Barnes artistic abilities, which are showcased in several mediums in the show.
“I prefer pencil portraits mostly,” said Barnes, who plans to use her talent as she pursues a career in cosmetology.
