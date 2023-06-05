SELINSGROVE — Longtime Selinsgrove borough employee Sheri Badman will receive a Distinguished Service award from the Pennsylvania State Association of Boroughs (PSAB).
Badman, an assistant borough manager and treasurer, has worked for the municipality for 38 years.
She was nominated for the award by borough Manager Lauren Martz who has worked with Badman for three years.
"Sheri is an incredibly rare type of employee," Martz said. "Not only does she make every work day more enjoyable, but she is also so devoted to the Selinsgrove borough community and doing the best job possible for the municipality. She has an astounding work ethic, incredible valuable institutional knowledge and is highly regarded in the community and among her coworkers."
Born and raised in Selinsgrove, Badman has worked with four borough managers during her nearly four-decade career.
The award will be presented tonight at a PSAB banquet in Hershey.
