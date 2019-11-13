Selinsgrove author to hold signing in Jersey Shore

Selinsgrove Guy Graybill's latest book, "Intoxication Nation," has been selected for review in the November issue of Kirkus Reviews, which will be published within a few days. Fewer than one in ten books are selected by Kirkus.
On Saturday, Graybill will co-host a book signing at Valley Gallery & Gifts in Jersey Shore. Painters and writers will be there, along with the featured guest, the painter, David Seybold. That event will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Valley Gallery, at 2880 Quarry Road, Jersey Shore.
According to its website, "Kirkus has been an authoritative voice in book discovery for more than 85 years. Kirkus Reviews magazine gives industry professionals a sneak peek at the most notable books being published weeks before they’re released. Kirkus serves the book reviews to consumers in a weekly email newsletter and on Kirkus.com, giving readers unbiased, critical recommendations they can trust."
Kirkus' review notes the book presents "a wide-ranging and vehement indictment of alcoholic beverages and their destruction of the body, mind, and social fabric. Writing with a pleasant conversational style, Graybill cites local horrors engendered by the use of alcohol and declares that the horrors are more prevalent and dangerous than foreign terrorists. He lists many local incidents involving alcohol-created horrors."
Graybill is a native of Paxtonville and was a secondary teacher in Middleburg. Among his other published books is a book of Russian folk tales, a history of the state, a book entitled "Whimsy and Wry." The graduate of Gettysburg College was also the president of the county's historical society and a one-term county commissioner. A few years ago, Graybill won the Kenneth P. Allen Award at the Perry County Council of the Arts for his poem, "Second Harvest."