PORT TREVORTON — Selinsgrove author Guy Graybill will hold a book-signing event at Hilsher’s Store in Port Trevorton on Thursday. Graybill, author of seven published books, writes nonfiction and some commentary and poetry. He will have copies of all his literary works at the Hilsher’s event.
The Snyder County native will be signing his books from 10 a.m. until mid-afternoon.
Graybill’s latest book is titled, "Henry Wharton Shoemaker: Scoundrel of the Susquehanna."The book was released in November and has been the topic of four area programs. This Shoemaker was a native of New York City, who inherited an estate in Clinton County. The large, rural estate was called “Restless Oaks” and was Shoemaker’s home in later years. The recently-released edition of Kirkus Review discusses Graybill’s latest nonfiction work, informing Kirkus Review readers that Shoemaker’s “shoddy scholarship is rightfully treated as an affront to the profession and the state.”
— THE DAILY ITEM