SELINSGROVE — The proposed $1.8 million Selinsgrove borough spending plan for 2023 contains a tax increase of 1.5 mills.
Assistant borough manager Sherri Badman said the shortfall in the proposed $1,848,357 budget is due to rising costs, including pay increases of between 3 and 4 percent.
To close the deficit, she recommends a 1.5 mill tax increase for next year. One mill would bring in about $34,000 in revenue, Badman said.
The borough council reviewed the spending plan during a special meeting Monday night. A preliminary budget will be adopted at the next council meeting on Dec. 5.
Borough residents could also see water and sewer rates rise next year. Badman told the council that it has been suggested the council raise the rates following a review in early 2023, but did not indicate how much more the rates could climb.