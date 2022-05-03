SELINSGROVE — Nearly two years after the Selinsgrove Borough Council suspended the open container law in the central business district, the members are considering extending it town-wide.
When the COVID-19 pandemic shut down restaurants from allowing patrons to dine indoors, the council voted unanimously on Aug. 3, 2020, to temporarily suspend the open container ordinance to allow eateries to serve alcohol outdoors in the downtown area.
The suspension has continued until the end of April 2022, and on Monday, Mayor Jeff Reed asked the council how they wanted to proceed.
"I'd like to see it continue as long as we have no issue," said Reed, who added that police have had no problems with the law being relaxed.
A past council member, Shane Hendricks, suggested extending the suspension of the open container law throughout the town.
"If I walk across the street to the river (with an alcoholic beverage) I'm in violation," said Hendricks who lives on the Isle of Que. "Don't carve out a niche."
Resident Jim Charles said the borough could make public parks and school property exempt while allowing open containers in other areas of the borough.
Council member Bobbie Owens said the borough's insurance agent would have to be contacted as the council considers the proposal.
— MARCIA MOORE