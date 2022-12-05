SELINSGROVE — The Selinsgrove Borough Council approved a tentative $1.8 million spending plan for 2023 on Monday that carries a tax increase of 1.5 mills.
The typical tax bill will rise by about $45 a year under the preliminary plan, which will be formally adopted Dec. 21.
Prior to voting on the spending plan, the council spent more than an hour discussing funding for the Regional Engagement Center (REC) with several supporters, including the nonprofit organization's president, Kelly Feiler.
Feiler is the daughter of council President Marvin Rudnitsky, who has been cautioned several times by borough Solicitor Robert Cravitz about abstaining from advocating for or voting to provide public funding to the REC due to the conflict of interest.
Several people, including Feiler's mother, Ravin Rudnitsky, pushed the board to approve the budget with $60,000 in public funds from the Gelnett Trust to support the REC's two programs, a 10-week summer camp and weekly drop-in program.
With Marvin Rudnitsky abstaining from the preliminary budget vote, which included the $60,000 appropriation for the REC, Cravitz made it clear that even after the final budget approval the council may still decide not to release the funds.
"The budget is a projection for expenditures," he said. "Just because (funding) is in the budget doesn't mean people will get it."
After hearing several people describe the benefits of the center, council member Scott Frost said the council is not questioning the need for the programs but that he doesn't support releasing public funds from the trust to cover operational expenses.
The center has been operating at a financial loss all year. According to Feiler, the REC's annual budget is about $250,000 and has a payroll of at least $130,000.
Council member Christopher Kalcich inquired whether the council could amend its policy regarding the trust fund to allow applicants to request funding for operational expenses.
Council member Bobbie Owens said the issue has been brought up in the past with no action taken by the board.
Sitting in the audience was former longtime council member Shane Hendricks who said the Gelnett Trust "was never meant to be a single source of funding."
"Do other municipalities contribute to the REC," he asked to no response.