SELINSGROVE — The Selinsgrove Borough Council will hold its first in-person public meeting in more than a year on Monday.
The council has been meeting virtually every month via Zoom since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Manager Lauren Martz said council members will meet at the borough building in person for the 7 p.m. Monday public meeting.
All attendees are asked to follow the CDC guidelines, including wearing a mask if unvaccinated.
The public will also be allowed to attend virtually if they choose, said Martz, who will continue to provide Zoom as an option during the transition.
— MARCIA MOORE