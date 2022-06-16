SELINSGROVE — The Selinsgrove Borough Council voted last week to close the borough office Monday in celebration of the federal holiday, Juneteenth.
Borough Treasurer and Assistant Manager Sheri Badman said maintenance shed employees inquired earlier this year if the borough would be recognizing the national holiday which celebrates the June 19, 1865, freeing of enslaved people in the U.S. It became a national holiday last year.
The council had discussed the issue, Badman said, but did not make a decision until June 9, when council members reconvened its June 6 meeting to review three final candidates for borough police chief.
A finalist for the position is expected to be named next month.
— MARCIA MOORE