SELINSGROVE — With a wide range of vendors to explore, the Selinsgrove Brewfest gave ticket-holders the opportunity to sample brews and meet brewers with different home-bases and experience levels, festival cochair Ernie Kemper said Saturday.
Ticket sales had the festival almost at capacity just after the 2 p.m. start time Saturday which was likely thanks to the festival’s reputation, Kemper said.
“Between online sales, promotions, brewers and volunteers, we are just about at capacity,” he said. “We have built a good reputation between taking care of our brewers and people just having a good time each year.”
This year’s festival entertainment was carefully selected from an original pool of 35 bands. Almost There, a six-piece band out of Wayne, was sought out by Mike Wolfberg, who spent about a year considering bands for the event, he said.
Kemper said the festival was proud to welcome new breweries who were just getting started and looking to get their names out there.
The brewfest offered not only a great time in the heart of Selinsgrove, but also worked with Penn College to delve into the field of education, Kemper said.
The Penn College School of Business, Arts and Sciences offers a brewing program and Tim Yarrington, head of the department, brought students to the festival Saturday, according to Kemper.
Sue Kelly, dean of the school, said this is the second year of the brewing certificate program and the school has seen immediate success. “It is a one-year certificate program and we have had a 100-percent placement rate so far,” she said. “We have already had some phenomenal success stories.”
One graduate from the program now works for Axemann Brewery in Bellefonte where the brew she created for her capstone project at Penn College is being tapped, according to Barb DiMarco, Assistant Dean of the school.
State College Homebrew Club was one of the vendors that took a drive to get to Selinsgrove for the festival. Just a few minutes in, Mark Stitzer said “We are pouring seven beers and have a line eight people deep, so I think we are off to a good start.”
Stitzer said the Selinsgrove Brewfest is a favorite for the club, which has been making the trip for the festival since before the pandemic.
A first-time attendee of the festival, Megan Kresge, said it was living up to the hype her friends had given it in years past.
A friend of Kresge, Connor Beaver, was confident he had already found his favorite brew of the day. “The samples from Axemann were really good,” he said. “Blue Stripe is some good stuff. I’m pretty sure it will have my vote by the end of the day.”