SELINSGROVE — Tickets are available for the July 16 Selinsgrove Hops, Vines and Wines Brewfest.
To date, 25 beer, five wine and four spirits vendors have signed up to serve at the event that will be held from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. July 16 on University Avenue.
Co-organizer Jeff Reed said about 800 of the 1,800 available tickets have been sold.
Tickets are $50 and must be purchased in advance. For more information, visit selinsgrovebrewfest.com.
The brewfest is Selinsgrove Projects Inc.'s largest fundraiser, which benefits the nonprofit organization's goal of revitalizing downtown Selinsgrove. The event has been held annually since 2018.