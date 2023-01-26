SELINSGROVE — A member of the Selinsgrove Center Board of Trustees has been cited for a state ethics violation for failing to file an annual statement of financial interests.
The State Ethics Commission fined Judith Davis $150 for failing to submit the mandatory statement of financial interests in 2021, despite receiving two formal notices to comply.
All public officials and employees in Pennsylvania are required to file a statement of financial interests — to include sources of income and other financial interests — for the previous year no later than May 1.
According to the commission, Davis failed to file a report for 2021 as required by May 1, 2022.
She also did not respond to two notice letters sent by the commission on June 13, 2022, and Sep. 8, 2022, informing her of the potential violation and providing her time to provide the information and comply with the Ethics Act.
Davis has served as a Selinsgrove Center trustee since 2016.