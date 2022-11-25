SELINSGROVE — The Department of Human Services is hosting a job fair at Selinsgrove Center from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday.
The center is a live-in facility that provides extensive support for people with intellectual disabilities including daily living, social skills, medical care, and vocational training.
Open positions include licensed practical and registered nurses; residential services aides and aide trainees.
Applicants should bring two forms of identification to the job fair at the 1000 Route 522 facility's Training Center in Selinsgrove.
“Our dedicated staff are vital to the success of Selinsgrove Center and each play a role in giving our residents the quality of care they deserve,” said DHS Acting Secretary Meg Snead. “We’re excited to hire more people of different careers and skills that are all committed to supporting people with intellectual disabilities. If you’re looking for a rewarding, supportive career serving others, please apply and join our team.”
For specific information regarding current and future openings at Selinsgrove Center and other Department of Human Services facilities and offices, visit: www.employment.pa.gov.
— MARCIA MOORE