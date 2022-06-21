SELINSGROVE — The Department of Human Services is hosting a job fair at the Selinsgrove Center Wednesday at the facility.
Job seekers may visit the job fair at the Training Center from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 to 6 p.m. to apply and interview for positions that include nursing, aide trainee, residential services aide, food service, utility plant operator and water treatment plant operator.
The center is a live-in facility provides support to people with intellectual disabilities.
“Our dedicated staff are vital to the success of the center,” said Acting Secretary Meg Snead. "If you’re looking for a rewarding, supportive career serving others, please join our team.”
The center provides a variety of employment and growth opportunities, as well as a generous benefits and retirement package. For more information regarding job openings at Selinsgrove Center and other state facilities and offices, visit: www.employment.pa.gov.
— MARCIA MOORE