SELINSGROVE — Selinsgrove Borough Police Officer Scott Grove will be off another four weeks without pay following a closed-door session of the borough's council members on Monday.
Members agreed to the four-week unpaid suspension. Grove, who has been on paid administrative leave since mid-December, will be able to return after "conditions" are discussed by Grove's Anthony Caputo, of Harrisburg, and borough Solicitor Robert Cravitz.
Grove was placed on paid administrative leave in mid-December for failing to follow orders to address his work-related concerns through the union and harassing Chief Shanee Mitchell, Mayor Jeff Reed, District Attorney Michael Piecuch and council members Marvin Rudnitsky and Bobbie Owens by making numerous telephone calls, emails and text messages between Dec. 14 and Dec. 19.
Grove has publicly denied the charges and said he was trying to raise concerns that he and the two other full-time officers, Francis Petrovich and Elizabeth Shampanore, have regarding police coverage in the borough, including Mitchell’s failure to work shifts.
This is a developing story. More details will be released when they become available.