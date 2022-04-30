SELINSGROVE — Several Selinsgrove Borough Council members said there has been no discussion about the plan of the president of the Regional Engagement Center (REC), to purchase the Selinsgrove Inn and surrounding downtown property to develop an intergenerational community.
They were “blindsided” last Friday when Sen. John Gordner delivered a $2 million Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP) grant requiring nongovernmental matching funds to REC President Kelly Feiler to jumpstart the estimated $4.5 million project, said council member Bobbie Owens. Gordner credited Feiler and her father, borough council President Marvin Rudnitsky, with pitching the proposal to the state for funding.
“There’s been no formal discussion about this,” said Owens who has questions about the tax implications, who would own the property and who will be responsible for administering the grant that will require an enormous amount of time and paperwork. “For something that has such a countywide impact, there has to be transparency.”
‘No details’
Council member Christopher Kalchich said when borough representatives tried to initiate a discussion about the proposal with Feiler earlier this year, “there were no details. I want to know what it means for the borough because this is an investment of a lot of time, money and resources.”
The topic will likely come up during Monday’s 7 p.m. board meeting.
Rudnitsky, however, is out of town and Feiler said she had not planned to attend the meeting.
In the RACP application, Feiler proposes to purchase the 24-room Selinsgrove Inn at 214 N. Market St. and adjoining property to create 15 independent senior living apartments, a bike and skate park, maker spaces and a greenhouse; purchase a $60,000 large passenger van to transport seniors and youth and renovate the existing gymnasium located in a building next to the inn for youth programs and a summer camp.
The need for senior housing in the area was demonstrated by a study conducted by a Chicago firm, Ground Floor Partners, Feiler said, that was commissioned and paid for by the REC board. Rudnitsky said the feasibility study was paid for with private donations and that Snyder County has expressed support for the project.
The study proposed 700- to 1,200-square-foot, one-bedroom apartments would lease for about $2,700 a month and include one or two large baths, washer and dryer, utilities, 24-hour security, and scheduled transportation.
Snyder County Commissioner Joe Kantz said he wasn't aware of the need for senior housing since the county’s Housing Authority informed the board recently that it has 15 vacancies. He also said he hasn’t received any details about plans to create an intergenerational community with senior housing and youth programs or the RACP application.
“I look forward to seeing the scope of this project,” said Kantz.
Fund administrator
Selinsgrove Borough Manager Lauren Martz said details of Feiler’s proposed intergenerational community have never been discussed with the council members who now have questions about the project and who will be responsible for administering the funds.
Feiler isn’t clear how or who will be handling the grant, either.
“Whether the borough is the sponsoring agent, I don’t know for sure,” she said.
Josh Funk, Gordner’s chief of staff, said there was no requirement to identify a recipient of the grant in the initial application but said the REC board is working with SEDA-Council of Governments.
After the grant was announced on April 22, council member Scott Frost said he heard from several people expressing concern about the property being removed from the tax rolls and where the matching funds would come from.
“The loss of taxes is a huge issue,” Frost said. “If it was a for-profit business venture I could see it. But (the REC) is a nonprofit.”
Presently, the Market Street property provides $30,427 in taxes annually to the Selinsgrove School District and $18,693 split between the borough and Snyder County.
Owens said the borough is already “at a disadvantage” with about 54 percent of its property tax-exempt. If the downtown property were taken off the tax rolls, it could cause the borough’s tax rate to rise, she said.
“My job is to sustain and protect the tax base,” said Owens, adding that the borough council has been working for years to obtain grants to aid in the upgrade of Industrial Park Road which is estimated to cost more than $2 million.
Feiler said to get the RACP grant she had to demonstrate to the state that there will be a “return on the investment,” which she said will occur through new jobs being created at the intergenerational community.
Council member Sara Maul said she was excited for Feiler when she learned the grant had been awarded but concedes “it is a big plan and there’s a lot to iron out.”
While “good projects like the Albright Center” in Sunbury have received support from RACP grants, council member Sara Lauver said, too little is known about the proposed intergenerational community project.
“I hope to learn more,” she said.
Feiler said the council should have been aware she had applied for the grant in March 2021 since she included the discussion of it among the REC board in the minutes she provided to the borough.
But several council members said when they asked for details earlier this year after The Daily Item reported on the grant application, she had none.
Sheri Badman, the borough’s treasurer and assistant manager, said she asked for a copy of the RACP grant application and feasibility study in February and received the materials on Thursday, April 21, one day before the awarding of the grant was announced.
Rudnitsky, who was reached for comment via email while on vacation, did not address questions about how the project would impact the tax base or who will own the property.
‘Vision to do more’
Feiler “had a vision to do more for Snyder County and bring together a wider range of ages so that each may benefit,” he said. “The REC board approved the concept knowing it needed to be proven as feasible before being undertaken.
“Senator Gordner found the REC and its board involved in a real community asset it raised from the ashes (literally) of a church,” Rudnitsky said. “Five years of delivering needed services to hundreds of children, as well as to others, from Eastern Snyder County impressed him and he told me so. Several months ago, I learned that the grant, if made, would have to go through a government body. I assumed incorrectly that he meant the borough. So, I let the council members know that this improbable grant was possible. That’s why council was quite late into the project.”
Rudnitsky added, "There are so many things that need to happen between now and bringing the project to completion. Many volunteers and donors will be involved."
Since the RACP grant award, Frost said, he has heard some people question the involvement of Rudnitsky — who serves on the borough finance committee with Owens and Lauver — with the REC which is led by his daughter.
Since the REC opened at 429 Eighth St. in Selinsgrove five years ago, the nonprofit organization has received $173,900 from the borough’s Gelnett Trust, Badman said. Nearly $16,000 was spent on a new stove hood for the commercial kitchen that Feiler said is rarely used since the day care center that was planned has not been established.
“I know Marv is very transparent, but you have to be very clear with any potential conflicts,” said Lauver.
Rudnitsky said the concerns are meritless.
”I’m surprised that Mr. Frost would bring the naysayers and conspiracy theorists to your attention at this early point,” said Rudnitsky.
As a private nonprofit organization, the REC is eligible to receive grants, tax donations and Gelnett funds, he said, adding, “My advice to council resulted in growth of the Gelnett Trust from $5 million to $7 million and annual distributions grew from about $160,000 to $330,000.”