SELINSGROVE — Sara Lauver, a Selinsgrove borough council member, failed to immediately disclose she received a paid trip to Mexico last August from Kelly Feiler, the president of the Regional Engagement Center (REC), which has received public monies from the borough.
Lauver was asked by The Daily Item on Sunday who paid for the trip to the luxury Mexican resort. She conceded that Feiler paid for some of it. One day later she admitted admitted failing to disclose the financial gift on the State Ethics Commission Statement of Financial Interest that was due May 1. All elected officials, as well as any former elected officials who served the prior year, candidates for public office, nominees, and municipal, county and state employees are required to report gifts received of $250 or more.
Wednesday morning, The Daily Item asked Selinsgrove Borough Manager Lauren Martz about the documents submitted to the borough. Later that day, Lauver was contacted by the paper regarding the form. She said she spoke with an attorney who advised her to amend her disclosure form.
The amended document reported her receipt of a $1,781.98 gift from Feiler in the form of a trip.
"It was an honest mistake," said Lauver. "I went on a trip with my friend."
Jeff Frankenburger, supervising investigative counsel at the Pennsylvania State Ethics Commission, said the law allows for amending financial disclosure forms.
Any complaint about an alleged violation of nondisclosure of a gift made to the commission is investigated and the agency will send a warning letter to the possible violator, giving them 20 days to respond. If no response is made during that time, he said, a second warning letter is sent and, if no response is forthcoming at the end of another 20 days, it triggers action.
Frankenburger said penalties for not disclosing a gift could range from a maximum fine of $250 to criminal charges, depending on each individual case.
Lauver said in late August she was off work and received a call from Feiler, who she has known for about a decade but has never vacationed with, about having an extra all-inclusive prepaid ticket to Mexico and invited her along.
"Kelly had a prepaid trip and an extra ticket. She told me she was going to lose (the trip) if she couldn't find someone to go with her," said Lauver, who said she footed the bill for gasoline and hotels they stayed at while traveling to and from the resort.
Lauver said she considered it "a little offensive and unfair" for The Daily Item to inquire about the trip, which she acknowledged at the time in photographs posted on Facebook showing she and Feiler enjoying time on the beach and at restaurants in the five-star, inclusive resort of Iberostar Grand Paraiso.
"I don't sit on council for the perks," she said.
Lauver is a two-term council member and has served on the finance committee, along with Feiler's father, council President Marvin Rudnitsky, and council member Bobbie Owens, which has recommended the council approve funding from the Gelnett Trust to the REC led by Feiler for the past several years.
More than $170,000 in Gelnett Funds has been given to the REC in the past five years, said borough treasurer and assistant manager Sheri Badman.
Rudnitsky has abstained from votes involving the REC. No claims of illegal actions have been made.
The Mexico trip taken by Lauver and Feiler took place in late August, about five months after Feiler applied for a $2.5 million state RACP grant to support a $4.5 intergenerational community project that involves purchasing the Selinsgrove Inn at 214 N. Main St. and surrounding downtown property to create senior housing, a bike and skate park, youth programs, a greenhouse and maker spaces.
Sen. John Gordner announced late last month that the project was awarded a $2 million grant.