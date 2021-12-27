Selinsgrove Borough Council members approved a nearly $6 million spending plan for 2022 with a 1 mill tax increase on Monday.
The $5,952,728 budget is $2 million more than the borough spent this year, said Treasurer Sheri Badman.
"It's primarily salaries," said council President Marvin Rudnitsky of the increase. "Retention of good people is important."
The borough is currently in negotiations with the police on a new five-year contract.
Council member Bobbie Owens said infrastructure improvements and "general inflation" have also caused expenses to climb.
The 1 mill of tax increase will bring in an additional $34,000 in revenue and cost the average taxpayer $24 more, Badman said.
Rudnitsky, Owens, and council members Richard Mease, Christopher Kalchich and Sara Maul voted to approve the budget and tax increase. Council members Sara Lauver and Erik Viker were absent.