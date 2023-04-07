SELINSGROVE — The sudden resignation of three Selinsgrove Council members Monday and allegations of intimidation and unprofessionalism were a surprise to their four colleagues.
Former Council President Marvin Rudnitsky and council members Sara Lauver and Christopher Kalcich submitted separate letters of resignation to borough Solicitor Robert Cravitz a few hours before Monday's public meeting, leaving Vice President Richard Mease and council members Bobbie Owens, Scott Frost and Sara Maul to conduct the municipality's business.
They will review applicants Wednesday and may appoint new members — who serve with no pay — to finish the remainder of the year.
In their resignation letters, Kalcich and Lauver said Owens, who they identified only as the chairman of the finance committee, created an uncomfortable and unprofessional environment.
"I'd say Bobbie is quite the opposite" of unprofessional, said Frost, describing Owens as thoughtful and helpful. "Everyone is entitled to their own opinion, but I honestly don't know where any of this is coming from."
"I was surprised to hear those allegations," said Maul, who like her colleagues, was also stunned by the resignations.
Mease said Owens has been "unfairly" targeted and the allegations are not representative of the work environment on the council.
"Talk about unprofessionalism. (They) are elected officials and aren't finishing their terms," said Mease in an uncharacteristic flash of ire. He is the veteran board member with 11 years.
Kalcich, the chairman of Snyder County's Democratic Committee, said he has been intimidated as a council member and called out Owens, also a Democrat, for mistreating council members and creating "a hostile atmosphere." He declined to provide specific instances of intimidation or mistreatment.
Frost said he had a good working relationship with the three former council members and never heard a complaint of intimidation.
The mass resignations were "a little much. It could have been done a little better," he said, adding, "It went from zero to 60" after council voted last month to replace Rudnitsky and Lauver on the finance committee with Mease and Frost.
"I feel that council and the borough are not operating at a level of professionalism that I am accustomed to," wrote Lauver in her resignation letter. She said Owens has been acting on her own to pursue conflict-of-interest concerns and made it difficult for Lauver to obtain information "to make educated and fair decisions."
The issue of conflict arose due to the Regional Engagement Center (REC) — a nonprofit youth center at 429 Eighth St. in Selinsgrove that opened in 2017 and is led by Rudnitsky's daughter, Kelly Feiler — receiving funds from the borough-administered Rudy Gelnett Trust Fund every year. In all, the REC has received $272,885 from the trust in five years.
Since last summer when Cravitz first raised concerns about a potential conflict due to the relationship between Rudnitsky, then the council's president and a member of the finance committee, and Feiler, a paid president of the REC, Owens had insisted all conversation among council members about the REC be done during the public session with the full council.
Issues continued to arise, including concerns that the REC was not providing adequate information on its application for Gelnett funds, which at times caused obvious tension during public meetings as Rudnitsky, Lauver and Kalcich questioned what they viewed as unfair scrutiny of the organization. On several occasions in the past several months, Cravitz cautioned about the potential conflict of interest.
Maul said Owens was following legal advice by requiring all REC-related discussions be in public.
"It's the first time in my tenure that (Cravitz) has brought up the issue of conflict of interest," said Owens, who has served on the council for six years. "I'd never before heard our solicitor interject in a meeting and advise us ... and he did repeatedly in the past year."
Rudnitsky maintains there was no conflict, but said he was stepping down from the council after nine years due to the ongoing controversy.
Mease said the most recent issue involving the REC and its request for public money could have been easily resolved if the funding application had been filled correctly. "The check is sitting there," he said.
As for why the trio decided to leave their elected seats simultaneously, Mease said he could only speculate.
"Even though (Lauver and Kalcich) said they had no ties to the REC, their resignations tell me, yes, they did," he said.
Frost, who like Maul is serving his first term, said he's looking forward to addressing issues that got him involved in local government.
"Downtown parking is a concern, ordinances that restrict business coming in, safety on the streets and putting stop signs in areas where they may be needed," he said. "All of this has been on the back burner. It's time to move forward."