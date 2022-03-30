SELINSGROVE — Fire destroyed a vacant former vault factory on North Market Street in Selinsgrove Wednesday night.
"It's an inferno," said Sara Lauver, a borough council member who was dining downtown when the fire erupted after 8 p.m.
Firefighters from across the Valley came out to the scene to help quell the flames that grew so strong emergency workers had to push onlookers back.
Dauntless Hook & Ladder Assistant Fire Chief Jason Kaufman said there were no injuries and it doesn't appear any other surrounding buildings were damaged.
The vacant building is owned by Jim Grose and his son, William Grose, who were planning to establish a distillery at the site, Lauver said.
Council member Bobbi Owens was standing outside the burning building with William Grose, who declined to comment.
Owens said their plans for the distillery were approved and they had obtained the proper permits before the COVID-19 pandemic struck.
"They had very thoughtful plans to make it a focal point in the downtown," she said.
Still, she said, no work had begun at the property.
"There are no active utilities. No electric, no gas. They check the building daily," said Owens, adding, "There were no known hazards in the concrete building."
While the building is a loss, she said it doesn't mean the end of the Grose's distillery plans.
"It's probably too early to say," she said, adding the Groce's had planned a "very significant investment in the downtown. It's a devastating loss."
This is a developing story. More details will be shared as they become available.