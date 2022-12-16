SELINSGROVE — Selinsgrove Elementary school librarian Emily Wright took students out of the school and into the community library this week.
Several classes of grades K-2 spent 90 minutes at Rudy Gelnett Memorial Library this week, learning about the resources available and checking out the festive trees and wreaths on display.
"It's amazing how many kids who live nearby haven't ever been in the library," said Wright.
Second-grade teacher Lindsay Harris brought her class through the facility Friday, leading them on a scavenger hunt.
This is the first year Wright has included all K through second grade students in the community library visit.
Mitch Alday, the library programming and circulation director, said the student visits all week have been a welcome diversion.
"It has been the sweetest madhouse," he said. "They are loud."
Alday is hopeful that by exposing youngsters to the community library they will be more inclined to visit and take part in the many programs offered, including the summer reading program.
"There are students and teachers that have set foot in this building for the first time," he said.