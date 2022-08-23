SELINSGROVE — A year ago next month, Robin and Cindy Colyer received a phone call they worried they would get for several years.
The voice on the other line was a woman crying informing them their 25-year-old son, Joseph Colyer, had taken his own life. It was Sept. 14, 2021.
"Life will never be the same for us," Cindy Colyer said. "This was a phone call no parent should ever have to receive."
In the process of dealing with the tragedy, the Colyers decided they wanted to help other families. Help them recognize and work with family members and friends dealing with mental illness, which continues to be a growing number.
Joseph Colyer's parents described him as a young man who wanted to help as many people as he could by listening, making them smile and showing true compassion to those who battle the illness that claimed his life.
"He would smile and he would listen and would make people laugh," Cindy Colyer said. "But what was going on on the inside of him was the opposite."
Cindy Colyer said days before she received the phone call, she had talked her son out of harming himself when he called her in a panic saying he was very depressed.
She said the conversation lasted a while and she was able to talk her son down and even offered to fly out a family friend to spend time with Joseph Colyer while he was experiencing a heavy state of depression.
"He had told me his friend wanted to come spend time with him and he really wanted to see her," she said. "I told him I would pay for her flight to get there and that I wanted her to go be with him."
Robin Colyer said his son's friend flew to Chicago, where Joseph worked as a graphic designer.
"She was keeping us updated on what he was going through," Robin Colyer said. "Days went by and then we got the call."
Cindy Colyer said she had gone to work and, on her way, had called her son but his phone was off. She said she continued to try to call and then eventually got through to her son's friend who said she was going to look for Joseph.
"I couldn't stay at work so I went home and that's when we got the call that Joseph was discovered," she said. "We were in shock."
Reaching out
Cindy and Robin Colyer flew to Chicago to claim their son but in the process decided they wanted to find a way to help others.
"I started to look online and on social media for people who were struggling," Robin Colyer said. "Then in October, I saw a post by a woman from Sunbury so I reached out."
That woman was Cassie Neidig.
Neidig, 35, is well-known across the Valley for the singing and comedy acts she puts on throughout the year. Neidig also appeared on a national television show for her singing.
"I got a Facebook message and it took me back," Neidig said. "But I responded and said I would love to talk with them."
Neidig said she battles with depression and has knowledge of the illness. After she heard the Colyers' story, she wanted to meet with them in person.
"So I drove to Selinsgrove and we sat and we talked and I just saw the smile on their faces when they spoke of Joseph," she said. "I saw the smile on Joseph's face in pictures and I know the smile on the outside but what a person goes through on the inside."
Neidig said although she is not a professional counselor, sometimes people talking to people works.
"We had such a great conversation that I keep getting drawn to a picture they had of Joseph on the wall," she said. "So I decided I would paint it."
Robin Colyer said meeting Neidig was a blessing for his family and they now have a strong bond.
"We love her," he said. "She is so in tune with everything we went through because she has gone through what my son has gone through."
The Colyers said they, along with Neidig, would like people to know mental illness is nothing to be ashamed of and there is help available.
"We don't want people to have to go through what we did," Robin Colyer said. "We want people to seek help and find what works for them."
Cindy Colyer said she once spoke to her son about why he didn't like going to a hospital.
"He told me they would stick him inside because he was having bad thoughts," she said. "Then he said they wouldn't do anything to help him."
Cindy Colyer said she believes there is proper treatment out there and wants people to seek the help they need.
Neidig said she was blessed to have met the Colyers.
"We talk often and they know they can call me anytime," she said. "In fact, I want anyone reading this to find me on Facebook and send me a message if they are in need of talking. If we can help save people and show them it's OK to have a mental illness, then that's what we need to do. My line is always open."