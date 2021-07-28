SELINSGROVE — The Selinsgrove Farmers’ Market will join markets across the nation in celebrating National Farmers Market Week.
The event will kick off at 8 p.m. Friday with an outdoor movie, Kiss The Ground, shown in the Commons in partnership with The REC and Susquehanna University. There will also be a brief question-and-answer session on regenerative agriculture with representatives from Grass Roots Farm and SU’s Department of Sustainability.
On Saturday at the Selinsgrove Farmer’s Market, which is open in the Commons weekly from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., several invited guests will speak, including William Troxel, executive secretary of Pennsylvania Vegetable Growers Association; state Rep. Lynda Schlegel Culver and farmer Kevin Dressler.
There will also be live music by Tim Burns from 10 a.m. to noon.
The Selinsgrove Farmers’ Market opened in 2018 and features about 25 vendors each week.
“We want to support all local businesses, growers, farmers, and producers,” said market chairman Sara Lauver. “Our market has many loyal customers who we appreciate so much. Buying local has become trendy, and we will use that in our favor, but we need to find ways to elevate the demand for local farmers’ markets to keep up with the farmers’ supply.”
