SELINSGROVE — Eve and Tristan Adrian visited the Selinsgrove Farmers' Market Saturday morning for the first time.
The Winfield couple are regular customers of local produce stands and enjoy checking out different venues.
"I just really love supporting farmers. This place is beautiful," said Eve Adrian of the Commons in downtown Selinsgrove where the open-air market is held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday between May and December. Live music is also provided weekly.
To celebrate the end of National Farmers Market Week, Bill Troxell, executive director of the PA Vegetable Growers Association, and Brian Moyer, educational program associate at Penn State Extension and the Pennsylvania Farm Markets coordinator, stopped by the Snyder County market to speak about the importance of supporting local food growers.
"Now is the time to be be looking for local produce," said Troxell.
"We have a lot of thriving local food," said Moyer who added that farmers' markets were considered essential during the global pandemic. "The challenge is trying to follow what the community is willing to support."
There are more than 330 open-air farmers' markets and 600 on-farm markets throughout the commonwealth, he said.
New technology, such as hoop houses which allow for a more controlled growing environment, has extended the season and providing more access to locally-grown food.
"Before, we couldn't open before June and closed by mid-October," said Moyer who started the first open-air market in Montgomery County in 1999. "Now we're open from May to Thanksgiving due to new technology."
Kreamer farmer Kevin Dressler has been selling produce at the Selinsgrove market for 10 years as well as at a road-side stand at 2784 Middlecreek Road in Kantz Monday through Saturday.
"The market is special to us because it's local and it's our friends," he said.
Started in 2008, the Selinsgrove Farmers' Market took a few years to build but now regularly fills up with vendors each Saturday, said Dressler, who serves as market manager.
"We have about 30 vendors every week and some are rotating because we can't put everyone in here who wants to be here," he said.
Meeshel Tarsa, of Lewisburg, offers produce from the no-spray Tarsa Family Farm, as well as cheeses, homemade lemonade and gluten-free muffins.
"This is a great market," she said. "It's very diverse and the community is supportive."