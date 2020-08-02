SELINSGROVE — The Selinsgrove Farmers Market will celebrate National Farmers Market Week, starting today and continuing through Saturday.
On Saturday, Aug. 8, the market will include the following special events.
From 10 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., The Greensmith, mother-daughter duo, will present a floral design demonstration with garden commentary.
From 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. live music will be provided by Larry Smith.
At 11 a.m., Mayor Jeff Reed will make a proclamation.
There will be a kids’ scavenger hunt around the market with Art by Chris and a raffle for a goodie bag.
National Farmers Market Week is an annual celebration of farmers’ markets coordinated by the Farmers Market Coalition. This year’s campaign is centered around the essential role that farmers markets play in the food system as demonstrated by the coronavirus pandemic.
The Selinsgrove market is open in the Commons at the corner of Market and Pine streets every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. between May and November and hosts 11 farmers during the season. The nonprofit, volunteer-run market was established in 2008 and joined Selinsgrove Projects Inc. in 2015.
“While it has been a challenging season this year to reopen during the COVID-19 pandemic, we’ve seen a silver lining in that our customer flow has increased and we are still able to provide an opportunity for local farms and businesses to expand their sales,” said market committee chairman Sara Lauver.
Dressler’s Farm, a longtime farm at the market, is also an approved site to accept the Senior Farmers Market vouchers, offering another opportunity to the community for access to healthy, locally-grown food.
“Farmers markets are essential to the life and livelihood of millions of shoppers and tens of thousands of farmers,” says Ben Feldman, executive director of the Farmers Market Coalition.
“But farmers markets don’t happen by accident. It takes the planning, organization, and execution of dedicated individuals and community organizations. That work is harder than ever and farmers’ markets and the vendors who sell at them need all the help they can get.”