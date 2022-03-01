SELINSGROVE — Dauntless Hook & Ladder Fire Department is holding a silent auction Friday and Saturday to raise funds for a new truck.
In partnership with Cub Scout Pack 3419, which is also holding its annual Pinewood Derby, the fire department will hold a silent auction from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at the 713 Bridge St. station.
In addition to raising funds for a new tower ladder truck, the event will aid the Cub Scouts with raising money to cover the cost of dues, camp events and other items.
Items up for auction includes Stihl outdoor power equipment, a flat screen television, regulation outdoor basketball hoop, gift cards and more.
There will be also be a food stand on site open to the public.