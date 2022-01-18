Dauntless Hook & Ladder Co. is replacing one of its oldest vehicles with a new $1.49 million ladder truck.
The Selinsgrove fire company is purchasing the 100-foot Pierce Arrow ladder truck with help from Selinsgrove borough and Penn Township, said Sean Christine, a second lieutenant with the department.
Both municipalities are contributing $250,000 each.
Borough Assistant Manager Sheri Badman said the money is coming from the 1.5 mills of taxes it will collect from residents this year.
"It's definitely the most expensive piece of equipment we'll have," said Christine who expects to take delivery of the vehicle in mid-2023.
The fire company has about $100,000 in its coffers and expects to get another $100,000 from the sale of the 25-year ladder truck, he said.
A capital campaign will be launched in spring to raise money to cover the rest.
Other vehicles in the fire company's fleet are a rescue engine truck, tanker, utility truck, boat used in water rescues and traffic vehicle used by fire police.