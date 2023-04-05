SELINSGROVE — Dauntless Hook & Ladder Fire Company has received a $100,000 state grant to aid in the purchase of a $1.5 million, 100-foot ladder truck.
"It's a great asset to our fundraising efforts," DH&L Assistant Fire Chief Jason Kaufman told the Selinsgrove borough council Tuesday.
It's also the largest grant the fire company has received for the purchase of a vehicle.
To date, $443,142 has been raised toward the purchase of the new truck which will replace a 1998 vehicle the company has had in service for 25 years.
"The typical life span is 15 years," said Kaufman.
The new vehicle will have a 100-foot reach with a bucket, he said, the only fire vehicle with a platform in Snyder County.
Sean Christine, the fire company's secretary, said mailers will be going out to residents as they continue fundraising efforts.
"We do depend on them quite a bit," he said of the public's financial contributions.
Selinsgrove borough and Penn Township contribute about $50,000 to the fire company every year, said Christine.
Donations to the fire company may be made at Northumberland National Bank, online at dhlfire.com or by mail to the fire station at 713 Bridge St, Selinsgrove, PA 17870.