SELINSGROVE — Making her way to the Selinsgrove Area High School commencement in the Harold L. Bolig Memorial Stadium Thursday night, Kirsten Yoder’s eyes were on the future.
“It’s a new beginning,” said the soon-to-be graduate who will study at Elizabethtown College in the fall.
Classmate Sami Zain’s thoughts were on what he would be leaving behind.
“Its crazy to think that I won’t see most of these people again,” he said as fellow graduates clad in their caps and red and blue gowns prepared to line up to make their way to the ceremony. “But I’m enjoying the moment.”
At the onset of the ceremony, High School Principal Matt Conrad invited all the school’s alumni to stand up and told the graduating class, “It’s a wonderful group you’re about ready to join.”
Citing the song, Hakuna Matata, from The Lion King, valedictorian Alayna Davis suggested the class exhale and forego needless worries about upcoming test scores, jobs.
“Live your life one step at a time. Worrying doesn’t change a thing,” she said. “You can worry forever about every tiny little detail in your life, but your worry is not going to change the outcome. All you can do is step back and enjoy the outcome.”
Salutatorian McKenna Parker continued the theme by reminding the audience that there’s more to life than having perfect grades, salary or body weight.
“To everybody here tonight, but especially my classmates, I encourage you to not let the numbers of your life define who you are, but the less concrete parts of life — memories, identity, emotions, relationships, community — because these will leave you more fulfilled than any grade, pay raise, or trophy ever will,” she said.
Parker ended her speech with an Italian proverb.
“At the end of the game, the king and the pawn go back in the same box,” she said, bidding her classmates a final thought. “Tonight, every one of us walking across this stage will receive the same diploma, leaving with the same reward.”