SELINSGROVE — The Selinsgrove Area High School Alumni Association will hold its annual banquet Saturday, November 5, at the high school cafeteria and is requesting artwork for the event.
The theme of the 2022 banquet is 'A Celebration of the Visual Arts of SAHS Alumni' whose works will be on display during the evening festivities.
The Alumni Association is asking all district graduates to submit artwork in any visual medium, including painting, sculpture, photography, pottery, ceramics, carving and illustrations.
In addition to the art show, the group will recognize three 2022 distinguished alumni. Mike Bennett, a 2007 graduate, is an award-winning cartoonist and has been voted “Best Visual Artist of 2022” in Portland, Oregon. John Gallagher, a 1986 graduate, is director of the National Wildlife Foundation’s “Ranger Rick” magazine and is well known for his children’s books “Max Meow." Marvin L. Brubaker, a 1957 graduate, who has taught mathematics and technology, and conducted workshops in various universities and in the community.
More information is available by contacting selinsgrovealumni.org or start@ptd.net.
— MARCIA MOORE