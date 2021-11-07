SELINSGROVE — Growing up near Selinsgrove in the 1960s, Craig Sholley would roam the woods and wait eagerly by the mailbox for the National Geographic magazine to arrive each month.
In the mid-1970s, photographs he took were included in the magazine along with a story featuring work his mentor, Dian Fossey, was doing on mountain gorillas.
Today, he serves as senior vice president of the African Wildlife Foundation and is particularly proud of the conservancy he’s been involved in that has helped bolster the number of mountain gorillas in the wild.
“I can’t remember a time in my life when I wasn’t interested in wildlife and Africa,” he said.
Sholley, a 1969 graduate of Selinsgrove High School, was recognized as a distinguished alumnus during Saturday’s annual banquet of the Selinsgrove Alumni Association. Also honored were 1974 graduate and borough council member Richard Mease and Kendra Aucker, a 1979 graduate who serves as president and CEO at Evangelical Community Hospital in Lewisburg.
"Each year the Selinsgrove Area High School Alumni have been fortunate to have outstanding alumni recognized as distinguished based upon the award criteria, but with Craig Sholley we have the opportunity to demonstrate how our graduates have impacted the world at large in ways unknown to many of us living in Central Pennsylvania," said Association President Eric Rowe. Through the nomination and selection process, Craig's accomplishments in education and conservation in Africa can be shared with all graduates and friends connected to the high school and community. He truly has a passion for his life's work and has strived to improve our world. We like to refer to Craig as well as Rich and Kendra, as prime examples what it means to be a 'Seal for Life'."
After graduating from high school, Sholley, the son of the late John and Audrey Sholley, got a college degree in biology and promptly joined the Peace Corps where he served in Zaire for two years.
In the late 1970s he studied mountain gorillas with Fossey and by 1987 was named director of Rwanda’s Mountain Gorilla Project.
Sholley said he was inspired to do the work by his upbringing in the Valley where he was able to explore the woods and Susquehanna River.
“My parents were very encouraging,” he said, even indulging his requests to visit zoos whenever they traveled.
Sholley has had several harrowing experiences in Africa, beginning in 1973 when he and 109 other Peace Corps volunteers were held hostage by Idi Amin, then president of Uganda, while on route to Zaire. In the early 1990s, Sholley was in a Rwandan village hit by gunfire during the genocide.
Still, he remains entranced by the continent.
“It’s a most maligned continent, but Africa is just a fascinating place,” said Sholley, who lives in Highland, Md., with his wife, Lisa Stevens, and visits his sister, Janice Jones, in Selinsgrove about once a year, but considers Rwanda “home.”
He was unable to travel abroad for 18 months due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but on Monday he returned from a week-long visit to Kenya where he launched a program celebrating the African Wildlife Foundation’s 60th anniversary.
“The boy standing by that mailbox waiting for the National Geographic couldn’t have imagined this,” Sholley said of his career. “I have been very, very lucky.”