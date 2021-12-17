SELINSGROVE — Selinsgrove High School Band volunteer Tim Romig was recognized for his more than 22 years of volunteer work by naming the concession stand he constructed the “Tim Romig Bandstand.”
Retired band director Ed Smith called Romig the “ultimate volunteer” who attended all rehearsals, events, games, trips, concerts and fundraisers during Sunday’s ceremony attended by 45 band parents and the Snyder County commissioners.
In the past two decades, Romig, whose eldest son, Justin, participated in the band 23 years ago, built the food stand with materials donated from local businesses, maintained the building and solicited donations of food and other supplies at no cost to parents. He also assisted in driving and maintaining the marching band van.
“He basically did anything and everything asked of him to help keep the program running smoothly,” Smith said.