Selinsgrove High School student Henry Wetmiller won the statewide fall 2022 Stock Market Challenge competition.
Wetmiller was among 3,589 high school students from 53 school districts to compete in the challenge that has been held for six years. His first-place prize was a $100 gift card.
“The stock market game organized by the Pennsylvania Council on Financial Literacy is a tremendous real-life experience for students to learn, compete, and practice investing,” said Selinsgrove High School business teacher Daniel Frake. “Students, like Henry, gain valuable experience using investment vehicles, learn risk and rewards, as well as the emotional swings of investing.”
“Teaching students about the stock market and investing helps to develop important skills such as financial literacy, critical thinking, and decision-making,” said Eric Attinger, spokesman for the Pennsylvania Council on Financial Literacy.
The competitions are held in the classroom, both countywide and statewide. Wetmiller placed first both for Snyder County and in the high school division in the statewide competition.
The Stock Market Challenge program is sponsored by The Northumberland National Bank.
“The Northumberland National Bank sees financial literacy as critical to business success,” said chairman Don Steele. “As a community bank, we want our students and future leaders to learn to invest money in ways that help their communities and change the world, and we want them to be able to save, borrow, and manage the money that they’ll need to make each of their ventures successful.”
