SELINSGROVE — A fifth, full-time officer has been added to the Selinsgrove Borough police department.
Greg Hoffman, currently a police officer in Shamokin, was hired at $60,000 a year following a unanimous vote by the seven-member borough council Monday night.
Before meeting in executive session to discuss the new hire, Mayor Jeff Reed gave the council members details from last month’s police activity report.
Hearing that the department received 92 calls and made one arrest in April, council member Shane Hendricks questioned the need for another officer.
“That’s three calls per day. We have no crime,” said Hendricks, noting that Chief Shanee Mitchell currently has a staff of four full-time officers — Scott Grove, Francis Petrovich, Elizabeth Shampanore and Chris Baker, who was hired in February — plus part-time officer Nathan Fisher.
Disputing Hendrick’s position was council member Erik Viker who pointed out that another officer is needed to replace two veteran officers who left the department late last year.
Having officers patrol the community serves as a crime deterrent, he added.
“We can afford it, it supports the safety of our community and this is not the place to nickel and dime,” Viker said.