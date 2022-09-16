SELINSGROVE — A historical walking tour of Selinsgrove will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday.
Historical Walking Tour: Stories of Selinsgrove, sponsored by the Selinsgrove History Association, will be led by Don Ulrich starting at the Farmer’s Market on the Commons.
The tour will be about one hour long and feature the north side of Market Street in downtown Selinsgrove — events and people in Selinsgrove’s rich historical past as they occurred in the center of town, according to a news release from the association.
The tour is free, open to the public and scheduled weather permitting. For public safety, participants are asked to stay on the sidewalk during the tour.