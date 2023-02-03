SELINSGROVE — A Bucks County couple has purchased the Selinsgrove Inn and will continue to operate it as a hotel.
Real estate investors Celso and Margarida Leite finalized the purchase of the 24-room inn at 214 N. Market Street in the borough this week.
"We like the property and what's around it," said Celso Leite, referring to the downtown Selinsgrove shops, Susquehanna University, Susquehanna River, streams and trails. "I am sure people will be attracted to the area."
Built in 2007 by Scott Shaffer, the inn has been on the market for $2.65 million for a few years.
It has been the focus of a proposal by the Regional Engagement Center (REC) board to purchase the inn and adjacent property and develop a $4.5 million intergenerational community.
The plan to convert the inn into senior housing and neighboring property into a youth center, a greenhouse, maker spaces and bicycle and skate park received support from former state Sen. John Gordner, who secured a $2 million state Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP) grant for the project last year.
When the grant was announced in April 2022, REC President Kelly Feiler said there was no alternative plan for the intergenerational community project if the inn were sold before the REC board raised matching funds and was ready to move forward.
In November, the REC board requested an extension with the state for filing a formal application for the RACP funds, board treasurer Tyler Shields said.
Some members of the borough council questioned the nonprofit organization's intergenerational community proposal, in part, because if approved it would remove the downtown property from the tax rolls. About 54 percent of Selinsgrove borough is tax-exempt.
Selinsgrove Borough Manager Lauren Martz and council member Bobbie Owens said they were pleased the inn will continue to operate.
"Keeping it on the tax rolls is a good thing," said Martz.
Owens said the inn is an asset to the borough and surrounding area.
"I'm happy for it to be retained as a hotel and staying on the tax rolls. There's a need for it," she said, adding that Shaffer was "very thoughtful" in the construction of the inn which features a brick exterior similar to many of the buildings on Susquehanna University's campus.
Leite, who also owns a hotel in West Chester, said he met with Susquehanna University President Jonathan Green this week and envisions the Selinsgrove Inn as playing a more active role in the community.
"We want to create an environment not just as a hotel, but as part of the community," he said.