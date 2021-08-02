Selinsgrove is sixth among the fastest-growing communities in Pennsylvania, according to the U.S. city-ranking online group, HomeSnacks.
Using data from the American Community Survey released annually by the U.S. Census Bureau, the Raleigh, N.C.-based group found that Selinsgrove’s population grew by 5.4 percent in the past decade, gaining 306 residents for a total population of 5,927.
“It’s definitely a hidden gem,” said Selinsgrove Borough Manager Lauren Martz.
County Commissioner Chuck Steininger said Selinsgrove has a small-town feel with many amenities found in larger areas.
“It offers a lot of the conveniences of a metropolitan area and housing prices are reasonable,” he said.
Martz added that having Susquehanna University and the Selinsgrove Area School District within its borders and the nearby Susquehanna River is a great asset.
“It’s a quaint small town, it has a beautiful river access, there’s lots of great shopping and dining and there’s a very good school and university,” she said.
Mayor Jeff Reed has lived in the borough all his life and likes the convenience of living in a town that offers many outdoor recreational activities, good educational opportunities and is within a few hours drive of major metropolitan areas.
“I like to visit the cities, but I just feel comfortable here,” he said.
The borough’s ranking places it ahead of Philadelphia, which had a 4.9 percent population increase since 2010 and behind the five faster growing communities of Jefferson Hills, West Chester, Oxford, Mount Joy and Franklin Park.
With a population of 14,589, Franklin Park in Allegheny County is the fastest growing city in the state with an increase of 1,605 people, or 12.4 percent percent, in the past decade , according to HomeSnacks.