The students in Julie Prusch’s kindergarten class at Selinsgrove Elementary School were asked how to cook a Thanksgiving turkey, an annual tradition.
Their answers, also an annual tradition in Thanksgiving Day Daily Item, are something else:
Cade Yeager, 5
Turkeys live in forests. They start as babies. The baby turkeys are so slow. They grow up to be a big one and are very fast. Then, they die when they’re old. We get a dead turkey for Thanksgiving. My dad goes into the forest and finds a big dead one for us. Then he brings it home and my mom cooks it up. Guess what I do? I crack the oranges open like a ninja and then my dad puts the oranges in the turkey. I love that. Of course, you know it tastes so good!
Anell Negron, 6
I don’t like turkey because it grosses me out. I do like to make food with my dad. I’ll pour milk in my dad’s cup and cook a hot dog. Wait, I think we’re out of hot dogs so I’m going to make something else. We’ll just order cheese pizza and eat hot chips and doughnuts, too.
Dein Gilligbauer, 5
My mom cooks our Thanksgiving turkey. She puts pepper on it and then a little salt. She puts on her cooking gloves and then the turkey goes in a frying pan. My mom pours a little milk and some cereal on the turkey. That makes it taste like milk. If she wants it to taste like chicken, she puts a chicken on top of it. I like it to taste a little bit like cereal and a little bit like chicken.
Emmaline Spriggle, 5
Daddy goes to Walmart to get a turkey. He picks out a frozen turkey. Then he has to unfreeze it in warm water. When it’s not frozen anymore, he cooks it in the oven. He sets a timer for 15 minutes. He’ll know it’s done when it looks yummy. Then, Daddy cuts it up and we eat it. It reminds me of mac and cheese because I like mac and cheese.
Nicholas Bordner, 5
There are two kinds of turkeys, yeah. One is an animal and the other is food. On Thanksgiving, we get the food kind from the store. Dad picks a medium one. I think he wants to pay a lower price for it, let’s say $23. Then he cooks it in the oven. We have a Thanksgiving feast. My favorite thing about the feast is the turkey. I’ve never tried one before, but I think I’ll like it.
Olivia Zimmerman, 5
Dad goes to a farm. The farmer says, “go ahead” and dad can shoot them. He brings one of them home and just saves the rest for another day. If we have a baby, she might get cut from the beak so we take that off because it’s so sharp. Dad has to rip off the feathers, too. He gives them to me for crafts. I will make a bird with the feathers.
Dad puts the turkey on a big pan. He puts sprinkles, porridge, and ice on it. Then he shoves is in the oven until it turns brown. I’m a lucky girl because it tastes really good!
I love turkeys. I wanted a turkey toy once but my dad didn’t let me get one because I was still a baby. I’m getting a pet turkey soon.
Tanner Hauck, 5
First, someone kills a turkey. Anyone who wants to do that can do it if you’re very, very quiet. Then, you take it to a butcher shop. They will chop it up for you. They throw the bones away but they keep the food parts. You can also get anything you want at the butcher shop like any animal, even a cow. Whoever picks up the turkey has to cook it. I don’t know how you cook a turkey, it won’t fit in the microwave. You have to put sea salt on it if you want it to taste like chicken.
Bailey Phillips, 5
Turkeys fall asleep in the barn and when they wake up, they have a baby. Then, the baby grows up. When it’s a grownup, my dad goes to a barn and shoots the turkey. He feeds the bad parts to the deer. When it isn’t an animal anymore he can cook it. He puts barbecue sauce on it and puts it in the oven until the oven starts beeping. When it’s done it tastes like chicken!
Leah Hoke, 6
Turkeys come from mommys’ bellies. Then when it grows up, it dies and turns into food. My dad will pick it up and put it in his trailer and bring it home. My dad puts a little pizza sauce on it and some cheese so it will taste like a pizza. He puts it in the oven for 20 minutes and then it’s done. It’s so good!
Luca Spriggle, 5
Turkeys come from Adventure Bay. They live under the roads. Turkeys peck through the roads and poke holes in people’s tires. People use shovels and dig in the ground to catch a turkey. If you give a turkey food, then it turns into food. Then, you can eat it. You don’t need to cook it, it’s already food!
Ellie Hatter, 5
My dad drives his truck into the woods. He shoots a big brown turkey and then brings it home. Then he cuts it up because we can’t eat the whole body. We only eat the turkey’s belly and the legs. After he cuts those parts, then it’s ready. We eat it. That’s it!
Grayson Brosius, 5
First, you need to catch a turkey. You take a pitchfork out to a pond. The turkeys just swim around and you can sneak up on one. Then, you put it in a cage and cook it with fire. Then, you cut it up and eat it! It tastes disgusting.
Micah Thomas, 5
My brother and my dad go hunting for deer but not turkeys. My mom goes to Walmart to get our turkey. The turkey section is by the chickens. My mom brings one home and puts salt and pepper on it. Then, she puts it in the oven for a long time, maybe 10 minutes, until the oven beeps. Then, it’s done and you can put gravy on it.
Jaelyn Garcia, 5
Turkeys come from a country named Selinsgrove. They live in trees close to the mall because I saw one there once. Turkeys eat grass. Actually, they might eat eggs, too. I’m never too sure about turkeys.
If you want a turkey, you have to go to the mall and call a veterinarian. The veterinarian will come and call it out of a tree for you. They will gobble at it and it will come down.
Then, you can just take the turkey into the mall and feed it pizza. We’ll probably have a pizza party for Thanksgiving. It’s called a “Thanksgiving Pizza Party.” My family and friends will be there, maybe my teacher, and lots of turkeys! I’m going to name my turkey “Ice” and he can be my pet.
Turkeys look cute. I don’t want to eat one, but if it’s already cooked then I will.
Keegan Schell, 6
Turkeys are in parks. People who work at Walmart shoot turkeys and sell them. Mom goes there to get one. Mom throws out the feathers and cooks the rest of the turkey. She puts it in the microwave for 5 minutes and then it’s done. I like eating mac and cheese.
Landon Hayes, 5
Turkeys are red. They live in houses. You catch them with your hands. I eat turkeys, yum! I like turkeys!
Derek Inch, 5
It’s a turkey! I catch them with a net. I don’t like turkeys.
Camden Lipscomb, 6
Where do turkeys come from? Farms. How do you get a turkey? With your hands. How do you cook a turkey? Fire. Do you like turkey? Yes!