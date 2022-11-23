The Daily Item
Students from Julie Prusch’s kindergarten class in Selinsgrove have once again spent the time leading into their holiday break telling the region where their Thanksgiving turkeys come from and how they are prepared for today’s feast
Cohen Piermattei, 6There are different kinds of turkeys. Thanksgiving turkeys are the food kind. Turkey vultures are the ones in the woods. The food turkeys come from Weis Market. Mom and dad let me choose the turkey at the store. I pick the biggest one. When we get home, Dad reaches his hand in it and cleans it out. Once it’s clean, we cook it in boiling water. It’s done when the water boils. Then we put it in the fridge until Thanksgiving and eat it.
Finley Starkweather, 6My dad sneaks into the woods and looks for turkeys. He makes gobble sounds and the turkeys come out. Then he can shoot one. He puts it in a bag and brings it home. He has to cut it up so it just has meat left but we keep the feathers for painting. We put the meat in a bowl. I like to taste it before it’s cooked up. It tastes crunchy at first but then my mom puts peppers on it and cooks it, so it feels soft. I love turkey when it’s beef turkey.
Jacob Kline, 5Turkeys live at the sea. They are good swimmers, and they fly too. My dad goes to the beach and catches one. He puts it in a box and brings it home. My mom puts the turkey in a cage in my room. When it’s Thanksgiving, my dad will shove it in the oven and it just turns into food so we can eat it.
Oliver Namminga, 5You have to make a Thanksgiving turkey. The ingredients are dough, milk, flour, and I think steak too. You have to mix it all together to make a turkey. You put it on a pan and cook it in the oven. Mom will know when it’s done because it will look like a turkey, like bumpy and curvy. Turkeys taste like beef. Some people put lemons on their turkey and then they taste sour.
Kaisley Kratzer, 6Turkeys come from Pop and Grammy’s barn. When they get too big, then I can’t play with them because they are so huge. They are taller than me and shove me. They are even taller than 7-year-olds! Chickens don’t get as big as turkeys so they are safe. When the turkeys get too big, a truck comes and takes them away. I guess they get made into turkey meat. Then Grammy and Pop will get new little ones. They are teensy-weensy baby turkeys. I can even hold them! Plus, turkeys are white, and chickens are yellow and red. We don’t eat turkey for Thanksgiving, just mashed potatoes.
Izabella Wilson, 5Turkeys come from Florida. They start off as little eggs in their mommy’s bellies and grow up with their families. People don’t eat turkeys, they eat chicken. If a chicken was alive, it would run away. They are just food. It makes me kind of sad for the chickens because they are nice. We get our chicken from the porch. That’s where we keep it until we want to eat it. Then we put it in a pan.
Case Beers, 5Hens have baby turkeys. They live in the turkey hens. Turkeys have feathers and they can split them apart to look big. I make craft turkeys with my hand, ya know? I trace my fingers. I only eat turkey on ham sandwiches.
Trace Garinger, 5I know that turkeys come out of the woods, and they go to a farm. The farmer cuts them up and sends all of the parts to the grocery store. When it’s Thanksgiving, my dad goes to the meat aisle and gets one. My mom puts it in the crock pot and cooks it for 10 minutes. It looks like meat.
Jamie Pagana, 6Turkeys come from chickens. Turkeys are baby chickens. They live on a farm. Aunt Gabby has a couple turkeys. Nonna tells Gabby to catch one. Nonna puts pepper on it and cooks it for one hour. It turns tannish-brown and then it’s done. It tastes like turkey with salt on it.
Neylianis Meledez-Pabon, 6Turkeys are in our yard. When we see turkeys outside, we grab one. I never did this before, but I think this is what you do. When you put the turkey under water for three minutes, it turns into food, and you can eat it.
Emmett Scholl, 5Turkeys live in the desert. It’s hot so they drink a lot of water. People at Walmart catch turkeys so they can sell them. If you want to cook a turkey, you get it at Walmart. It cost $9. You take it home and put it in the oven. I want pizza for Thanksgiving.
Bellami Hoover, 5I don’t know anything about turkeys. They live on the tops of mountains and eat seeds. Daddy goes hunting to get one. He doesn’t walk up the mountain, he drives his truck and doesn’t even get out. He shoots the turkey and skins it. Then he brings it home and makes a special meat with it. I think it’s called ham. It’s delicious. I’m a ham-eater!
Barrett Sidler, 5Turkeys live in the forest. They eat bugs. They are not nocturnal, that means they sleep at nighttime. No one in my family eats turkeys because we don’t live in a forest. We eat pizza for Thanksgiving. We make it with crust, cheese, and sauce. Then it goes in the oven for 80 minutes. It tastes good.
Hayden Weir, 5Turkeys come from your heart. If you love them, you can get it and take it home with you. Daddy will turn it into food. Daddy puts it in the oven for 5 minutes. Then we can eat it. Turkeys taste like chickens. I like Thanksgiving because after Thanksgiving is Christmas!
Derek Inch, 6Turkeys look like birds. Turkeys are at Walmart. You catch them with gloves and cook them in a fire. I like turkey!
Bodhi Ruhl, 6Turkeys come from Walmart. You buy it there and cook it in the oven. Yes, I like turkey1!
McKinley Stuck, 6
Turkeys come from playgrounds and you get them with mittens. You cook them in the microwave.