SELINSGROVE — The Rudy Gelnett Memorial Library in Selinsgrove plans to add a space designated for use by people with special needs.
Pam Ross, the executive director of Snyder County Libraries, said the space would offer people with intellectual disabilities and their caretakers a quiet place within the library to work.
Ross said the cost to create the space would be covered by a portion of the $37,646 in unspent Community Development Block Grant funds received by Selinsgrove borough to cover mortgage and rental assistance needs of the public during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Some of the funds would also cover rising expenses incurred by the library for its delivery of materials to homebound residents, which Ross said increased dramatically during the pandemic.
“We make a delivery every couple of days,” she said.