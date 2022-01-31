MIDDLEBURG — A 48-year-old Selinsgrove man was convicted Monday of felony theft and receiving stolen property in connection with a 2015 incident.
Michael S. Harlon Sr. was accused of breaking into the home safe of Daniel Troup in Port Trevorton in April 2015 and stealing $38,000 in cash.
Harlon's son, Michael S. Harlon Sr., 30, who is currently serving a state sentence for receiving stolen property and conspiracy in the crime, testified against his father at the trial in Snyder County Court.
The younger Harlon said he agreed to help his father hide proceeds of the crime in exchange for a new vehicle.
Police said just days after the money was reported stolen, Harlon Sr. had a new motorcycle and his son had a new vehicle.
The jury on Monday acquitted Harlon Sr. of burglary.