LIMESTONE TOWNSHIP — A Selinsgrove man in a two-vehicle accident died after hitting a large rock and rolling the vehicle in Limestone Township early Saturday morning, according to state police in Milton.
Trooper Christopher Isbitski identified Robert L. Longacre, 43, of Selinsgrove, as having a fatal injury from the accident at 5:08 a.m. on Route 104 at its intersection with Red Ridge Road in Union County.
Longacre was traveling west in a 2015 Ford Fiesta on Red Ridge Road toward the intersection with Route 104 while Noah W. Romig, 19, of Mifflinburg, was traveling south in a 2000 Dodge Ram 1500 pick up truck on Route 104 in the right lane. Longacre failed to yield the right of way to Romig for an unknown reason and traveled into Romig's lane of travel, police said.
The front end of the truck struck the passenger side of the car in the right travel lane of Route 104. After the initial impact, Longacre traveled off the road and struck a rock approximately 10 feet southwest of Route 104, overturned the vehicle and came to a final rest in the right lane of Route 104 facing northeast, police said.
The front end of the truck stuck another rock located approximately 10 feet southwest of Route 104. Romig spun in a clockwise manner and rolled onto the driver's side and came to a final rest approximately 10 feet west of Route 104, facing northeast, police said.
Police said both Longacre and Romig used seatbelts. Romig was transported to Geisinger in Danville but his condition is unknown, police said.
PennDOT closed the road down between Route 3012 (Wildwood Road) and Long Road in Limestone Township. The road reopened at 9:45 a.m., according to PennDOT.
A detour was in place using local roads. Motorists were urged to use caution due to icy conditions, according to PennDOT.