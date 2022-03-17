SELINSGROVE — A Selinsgrove man is facing numerous felony charges for allegedly sexually assaulting an 11-year-old girl.
Robert C. Swaggerty, 44, was charged after the young girl reported he began abusing her in 2019 when she was 11 and sexually assaulted many times, according to a criminal complaint filed by Selinsgrove borough police.
Swaggerty was arraigned on five counts each of felony statutory sexual assault, aggravated indecent assault, indecent assault and corruption of minors.
He was released from custody after posting $50,000 bail pending a May 12 preliminary hearing.
— MARCIA MOORE