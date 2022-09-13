SELINSGROVE — A Selinsgrove man waived a preliminary hearing Tuesday on 20 felony charges related to allegations he sexually assaulted a child.
Robert C. Swaggerty, 45, is accused of sexually assaulting a girl he allegedly began abusing in January 2019 when she was 11 up until early last February, court records said.
He waived a preliminary hearing before District Judge John Reed Tuesday, sending five counts each of felony statutory sexual assault, aggravated indecent assault of a child, indecent assault and corruption of minors to Snyder County Court.
Swaggerty remains free on $50,000 bail pending trial.