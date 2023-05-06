A 28-year-old Selinsgrove was killed after his motorcycle struck a school van on Friday afternoon in Shamokin Dam.
Shamokn Dam Police said Robert Stewart was killed when his motorcycle struck the van at the intersection of North Old Trail and Stetler Avenue at 4:51 p.m. The road was closed for more than two hours to allow for emergency response.
Police said the school van was turning left onto the North Old Trail off of Stetler when Stewart was traveling south on North Old Trail and collided with the driver's side of the van in the intersection.
The Weikel Busing school van was driven by Robert Stahl, 74, of Northumberland. Police said there were no passengers in the van.
Stewart was transported from the scene, police said, and he later died of his injuries at Geisinger Medical Center. Stahl was also taken to Geisinger with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.
Shamokin Dam police said speed is "believed to be the primary factor" in the crash. An investigation is ongoing, police reported.
Shamokin Dam Fire Company, Hummels Warf Fire Company, Americus Ambulance responded, along with Hummels Warf, Selinsgrove, Freeburg, Kratzerville Fire Police units who assisted with traffic control.