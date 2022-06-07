MIDDLEBURG — Brad A. Bailor will face trial in Snyder County Court for the April 18 fatal shooting of his estranged wife inside their Penn Township home.
Following a 30-minute preliminary hearing held at the courthouse in Middleburg Tuesday morning, District Judge John H. Reed ruled there was enough evidence to transfer charges of criminal homicide and first-degree murder against Bailor to county court for trial.
Bailor, 33, is accused of shooting his estranged wife, Leslie M. Bailor, 32, multiple times during an argument at their 1150 S. Market home in Penn Township.
Testifying about the events that led up to the shooting and immediate aftermath were state police Troopers Alec Leiby and Michael Palange and Sgt. Michael Brubaker.
Leiby described how Bailor called 911 at 1:17 p.m. April 18 and confessed to shooting his wife.
Several officers raced to the scene and urged Bailor to put down the weapon he held in his hand when he came out of the house, Palange said.
Bailor came out wearing shorts and a tee shirt, carrying the weapon in his right hand and a cigarette in his left hand, he said.
"He refused to drop the gun" and stood for about a minute before going back into the house, Palange testified.
About one minute later, he said, Bailor came back outside wearing a different shirt and tossed the gun into the grass.
Bailor told officers his wife was in the bedroom and their four children were in Millmont, the officers said.
Brubaker found Leslie Bailor without a pulse laying on the floor between the bed and a wall and immediately tried to resuscitate her until emergency medical personnel arrived and took over.
She was pronounced dead at the scene by EMS staff, he said.
Leiby said during his interview of Brad Bailor after the slaying, the young man admitting shooting her "multiple times" after they got into an argument and it turned physical.
Brad Bailor said Leslie Bailor swung at him "and missed" and he slapped her, Leiby said.
She picked up a phone and Brad Bailor thought she was calling police so he retrieved a gun. He allegedly admitted to Leiby that he told her as he wielded the weapon, 'I can make this worse,' before firing the gun.
Four shell casings were found at the scene, Leiby said.
Brad Bailor has been in Snyder County Prison without bail since the slaying. A formal arraignment in county court is scheduled for July 18.
Snyder County District Attorney Michael Piecuch said he is still reviewing the case to determine if he will file aggravating circumstances, which could make Bailor eligible for the death penalty if he is convicted of first-degree murder.
He is represented by Snyder County Public Defender Jasmin Smith and Union County Public Defender Brian Ulmer, who is qualified to defend capital punishment cases.
Tuesday's preliminary hearing was held at the courthouse instead of Reed's smaller courtroom in Selinsgrove in anticipation of a large crowd. Six family and friends of the Bailors attended the hearing.