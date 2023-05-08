MIDDLEBURG — An admission by a Selinsgrove man accused of fatally shooting his wife last year will be allowed at trial in Snyder County.
Attorneys for Brad A. Bailor, 33, filed a motion to suppress his confession to the April 18, 2022, shooting of his estranged wife, Leslie M. Bailor, 32, in a bedroom at their 1150 S. Market St. home in Penn Township.
Snyder County defender Jasmine Smith and attorney Brian Ulmer said Bailor was not competent to voluntarily give a statement to police a few hours after the killing.
At Monday's hearing, District Attorney Michael Piecuch played a portion of the videotape interview in which Trooper Alec Leiby gives the Miranda warning and Bailor agrees to talk with police.
Leiby testified at the hearing that the interview with Bailor lasted about 90 minutes and he appeared to understand the questions.
Piecuch also played a recording in court of Bailor speaking to a police officer after calling 911 to ask for an ambulance.
In one call, Bailor tells the officer that he shot his wife and "I'm pretty sure she's dead."
The officer was on the phone with Bailor for a couple of minutes urging him to put the gun down and leave the house with his hands up and surrender to waiting police officers so medical responders could get to his wife.
Bailor eventually left the home holding the gun which he tossed into the yard. His wife was pronounced dead at the scene.
Senior Judge Harold F. Woelfel Jr. denied the defense motion to suppress Bailor's admission and all photographs of Leslie Bailor's body. A request for a change of venue will be decided by the court at a later time.
Bailor remains held without bail at Snyder County Prison on charges of criminal homicide and first-degree murder.