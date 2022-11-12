SELINSGROVE — Administrators and students at the Selinsgrove Area Middle School have figured out a special way to honor American heroes every Veterans Day.
On Friday afternoon, the school held its annual Veterans Day assembly, where students who have a family connection to those who served — parents, grandparents, uncles, aunts — bring them to school with them. During the assembly, the full population of the school, 570 students, cheered their deeds and sacrifices.
This special assembly started in about 2013-14, said organizer Stacy Gasteiger, a teacher at the middle school. “What’s really special is the students fill out forms about any family member who is now or has been in the service. Then we ask if they can come here.”
It’s also an assembly highlighted by singing patriotic songs and presenting letters written by students.
An honor guard from American Legion Post 25 set the stage, presenting the colors, followed by the Pledge of Allegiance and “The Star Spangled Banner” — as sung by the audience and a large chorus on stage.
Other songs performed were “This is Your Land,” “You’re a Grand Old Flag,” and “God Bless America.”
Thomas Varner, commander of American Legion Post 25, said he has participated in several of these assemblies and always found them great, “to see these kids find out more about those who served.”
Principal Paul Roman said it was “exciting to recognize our student’s families, who have been service connections.”
In the audience, and appreciative of the day and his event, were Brian Anderson, of Selinsgrove, who served in Iraq in the Army; Daniel Klinger, of Selinsgrove, who was in the Navy; and Roger M. Totton, served in the Air Force. Totton came up from Harrisburg.
One of the more touching moments was when a selected few students came to the podium and read their “letter to veterans.”
Fifth grader Beckett Mohr said, “thank you for your service. I appreciate everything that you did. and I hope you have a good rest of your life.”
Another fifth grader, Regan Yoder, said “when I grow up I want to join the National Guard, just like my father did.” Yoder said that she comes from a family, where several relatives served in the military. I respect all veterans,” she said.
During the introduction of veterans in attendance, veterans were given a microphone and stated their name, military title and the Selinsgrove student or staff member who invited them. All this to great applause.