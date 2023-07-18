SELINSGROVE — State Sen. Lynda Schlegel Culver delivered a citation from the Senate to the Selinsgrove Moose Lodge 1173 recognizing the organization's 100-year anniversary.
"I think people think these clubs run themselves and they aren't aware of all the things (the organization) is supporting," said Culver.
Last weekend, the Moose held a celebration at its 40 W. Spruce St. location in Selinsgrove for its 800 members and the public.
Memberships are available at a cost of $40 and offer "fun and fellowship," said Moose president Lincoln Kaufman.
— MARCIA MOORE